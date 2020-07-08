The move comes after China bypassed Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to impose the sweeping security legislation without public consultation.
Britain, too, is extending residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work in the U.K. for five years.
Canada has suspected its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and is looking at other options including migration.
