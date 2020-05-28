“The request for reopening of the case is inadmissible and should be dismissed and the proceedings terminated,” the court said in a statement.
Palfreeman was convicted of fatally stabbing a Bulgarian student during a 2007 brawl. Last September, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unexpectedly ordered him freed 11 years into his 20-year prison sentence.
Chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov — who has since retired — petitioned the Supreme Court of Cassation to suspend Palfreeman’s parole and review the panel’s ruling, saying that two of the judges faced a conflict of interest.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.