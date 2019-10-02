CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister said his country is unlikely to provide the United States with internal government communications with an Australian diplomat who is partially responsible for triggering the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election.

President Donald Trump recently asked Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other foreign leaders to help U.S. Attorney General William Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that was triggered in part by a tip from an Australian diplomat, Alexander Downer.