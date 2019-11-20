It was allegedly recorded on the Spanish island of Ibiza shortly before Austria’s 2017 election.
Austrian media have reported that a private investigator involved in producing the video attempted to blackmail Strache.
Austria’s former chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, who called early elections after the video’s release, is in talks with the center-left Greens to form a new government.
