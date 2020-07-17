The incident dates back to January 2019. The 28-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, said at the time that he had been beaten by police, but several police officers denied that and a slander investigation was opened against him. The latter was dropped after the video emerged this week. Bussek said that “because of the video, it can no longer be surmised that he knowingly gave false statements against police.”
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the police behavior allegedly shown on the video was “absolutely unacceptable.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.