Investigators were working under the assumption that there were several perpetrators, Nehammer added, as police officers combed the city looking for other attackers. He said that authorities would not currently release further details of the suspect, but that the man’s apartment had been searched.

An additional victim died from their injuries overnight, bringing the total killed to three — two men and one woman. Fifteen others were injured, seven severely.

The attack took place just after 8 p.m. local time as Austrians were out for a final few hours before a month-long coronavirus lockdown was due to begin at midnight. Gunshots sent crowds fleeing through the streets or sheltering for covering in bars and restaurants. Police urged people to stay away from the city center and refrain from sharing pictures and videos of the attack.

As midnight approached, at least one suspect had been killed by law enforcement, but authorities said the situation remained active. Heavily armed officers swarmed the capital, blocking roads and searching vehicles. Medics set up a triage area to treat the wounded.

“We are currently experiencing difficult hours in our republic,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted, describing the incident as a “repulsive terrorist attack.” The Austrian military would be deployed to protect sites in the city, he said.

President Trump called the assault “yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe.”

“These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists,” he posted on Twitter.

Residents of Vienna were asked to stay home from work and school on Tuesday, as it was still unclear whether an attacker remained at large.

“Whoever attacks one of us attacks all of us,” Nehammer had said at a late-night news conference on Monday. Police had killed a “heavily armed terrorist equipped with an automatic assault rifle,” he said.

At least 15 people were injured, according to a spokesman for Vienna’s health association quoted by Austrian media. A police officer was among those seriously hurt, Harald Sörös, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Austria’s APA news agency.

The attack in the city’s Innere Stadt — an area known for its lively nightlife — sent those nearby scrambling to find cover. Jimmy Eroglu, 42, a waiter at a bar-cafe near the police cordons, said guests “suddenly started storming inside” the building, saying there was a shooting.

He said he then heard about 15 more shots. “I shut the door and told them to stay inside, because some wanted to go outside to see what’s happening,” he said. “We were all fearing for our lives.”

It was minutes before police were on the scene, he said.

Lisa, a 28-year-old who declined to give her last name for privacy reasons, said she had been out to dinner with a friend. “It was a lovely evening, and me and my friend, we just wanted to take advantage of the last night out before lockdown,” she said. They had been planning to meet others for drinks afterward, but then the gunfire started.

The area is also home to the city’s main synagogue. Shots were fired in the “immediate vicinity,” Austrian Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch wrote on Twitter. However, he said it was too early to tell if the synagogue was a target, adding that it was closed at the time the shooting began.

Despite officials’ calls for people not to post footage of the attacks, videos of the aftermath circulated online. One showed a man dressed in khaki trousers, a white shirt and a black head covering shooting down a street. Another showed people ducking for cover as gunshots rang out.

Among those expressing solidarity Monday night was French President Emmanuel Macron, who tweeted: “We, the French, share the shock and sadness of the Austrians after an attack in Vienna. It is a friendly country that is under attack. This is our Europe. Our enemies need to know who they are dealing with. We won’t give in to anything.”