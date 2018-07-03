BERLIN — Austria says it will lift the immunity of an Iranian diplomat detained in Germany over a plot to attack an Iranian opposition group.

Matthias Forenbacher, a spokesman for Austria’s foreign minister, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Iran was notified the man’s diplomatic status will be canceled within 48 hours.

A day earlier, Iran’s ambassador in Vienna was summoned to the ministry and asked to “contribute to clarifying the situation.”

The diplomat was detained by police Sunday during a traffic stop near Aschaffenburg.

Belgium accuses him of being part of a plot to attack a rally of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq group in France, and wants him extradited. A Belgian couple was also arrested Saturday.

Munich prosecutors told the AP they are also investigating the man in connection with the attack.

