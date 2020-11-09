Prosecutors in Graz said over 70 people are under investigation in the new case and 60 properties, including apartments and offices, were searched, the Austria Press Agency reported. Thirty people were taken in for questioning.
Prosecutors said they are looking into suspicions of terror financing, criminal organization and money laundering among other offenses. They said the raids resulted from more than a year of investigations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.