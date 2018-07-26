BERLIN — A court in Austria has acquitted 17 members of the far-right Identitarian Movement of incitement to hatred and forming a criminal organization in connection with several high-profile stunts directed against migrants.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that the Graz regional court found one member of the group guilty Thursday of bodily harm and harassment, and another of property damage. They were fined several hundred euros (dollars) each.

Most of those indicted have been active in the group since its founding in 2012, including its most prominent figure, Martin Sellner. British authorities denied Sellner entry into the country earlier this year.

The group, which campaigns against Islam and immigration, has ties to the U.S. far-right movement and the Austrian Freedom Party, which is part of the country’s governing coalition.

