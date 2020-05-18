A government video had showed a cartoon of a baby elephant to drive the point home.
Schramboeck said “most people, and certainly myself, thought of Kibali.”
Now one year old, Kibali has grown past the Austrian coronavirus distance guidance to 1.4 meters (4.6 feet) long, but zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck noted her trunk is now exactly a half-meter (1.64 feet) long.
He says: “maybe from now on we can say you have to keep as much distance as two Kibali trunks.”
Schramboeck was given a watercolor of the elephant, and Kibali was given a cake of hay, fruit and vegetables to celebrate the occasion.
