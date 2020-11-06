But Austrian authorities did not change their risk assessment of Fejzulai, who had been released early from a 22-month jail sentence for attempting to join the Islamic State. He was freed after being deemed to have been deradicalized.
Nehammer said there were “immediate personnel consequences,” as Austrian News Agency APA reported that Erich Zwettler, head of Vienna’s local intelligence office, had resigned.
In Germany, police said they had carried out raids Friday on the homes and offices of four individuals linked to the 20-year-old Austrian attacker.
Fejzulai, who was born in Vienna but also held a North Macedonian passport, killed four people and wounded more than 20 others when he opened fire in Vienna’s central nightlife district Monday night as residents enjoyed the last few hours before the country went into a new coronavirus lockdown. Fejzulai was fatally shot by police officers.
The case has drawn intense scrutiny to the failings of Austria’s security services and its deradicalization program. It emerged Thursday that Slovakia had warned Austrian authorities in July that Fejzulai was trying to buy ammunition for an assault rifle.
Nehammer blamed a problem with “communication.”
One mosque and one Islamic center frequented by Fejzulai were closed Friday. Integration Minister Susanne Raab said institutions that are “hotbeds for the blind hatred and violence we experience on Monday” would be closed.
Denise Hruby in Vienna contributed to this report.