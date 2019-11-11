Kurz’s People’s Party emerged as by far the biggest in an election in September. The Greens saw their support soar and they returned to parliament after a two-year absence.

The election resulted from a scandal involving the far-right Freedom Party, Kurz’s previous coalition partner, which brought down his first government in May.

Parliament then ousted Kurz in a no-confidence vote. Austria has since been run by a non-partisan interim government under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

