By Associated Press November 30, 2019 at 6:43 AM ESTROME — Authorities say two people have been killed by an avalanche on the Italian side of Mont Blanc.Italian border police at the Courmayeur station say the victims were Italian.No skiers are reported missing.Italian state TV Rainews24 reports that the two people had been skiing off piste when they were struck by the avalanche at roughly 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) of altitude.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy