The Italian news agency ANSA said the avalanche injured two others, including a boy. Milan said the dead are believed to be Germans, although identification procedures had not yet been completed.

Milan said the risk of avalanches in the area has been high lately.

Another avalanche injured a man in a valley in Bolzano province. Milan said he was rescued by fellow skiers.

