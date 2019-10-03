PARIS — Eagles may be majestic, but they aren’t impervious to bad weather.

A white-tailed eagle named Victor won’t be filming over the Alps this week after forecasts forced a foundation that hoped to raise awareness about climate change to cancel the bird’s five flights this week.

Victor was set to capture receding glaciers with a camera between his wings. Eagle Wings Foundation spokeswoman Aurélie Grao said on Thursday that poor conditions including 70 kph (44 mph) winds in the next two weeks meant grounding him.