Soon, specialized rescue crews were arriving by the planeload. One of the most striking was a 13-person team from Serbia, a country with traditionally poor relations with Albania due to an ongoing dispute concerning Kosovo, a former province of Serbia whose ethnic Albanian majority took up arms to fight for independence.
The 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Tuesday killed at least 49 people, injured 2,000 and left at least 4,000 homeless.
