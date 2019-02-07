LONDON — The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate on hold at 0.75 percent as it awaits clarity over Britain’s exit from the European Union.

In a statement Thursday, the bank said its Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep borrowing rates unchanged.

Whether the next move in rates is up or down hinges on Brexit. The views of Governor Mark Carney in an upcoming press briefing will be of interest.

Should the country crash out of the bloc with no deal on future relations, many economists think the bank could slash its main rate to zero as it deals with the economic fallout.

By contrast, a smooth Brexit could see the bank raise interest rates as it responds to rising wages.

