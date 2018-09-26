OSLO, Norway — Former U.S. President Barack Obama has taken a swipe at President Trump’s attitude to the environment, saying the world needs “political and social commitment” to achieve sustainability.

“Unfortunately we have a U.S administration that deals differently around these issues,” he told business leaders at a wide-ranging talk in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Obama outlined the need for a higher global focus on the environment, greater diversity in business, and the need for technology to solve global problems.

“The single highest priority that I see globally at this point is the issue of environmental sustainability,” he said.

The Obama administration ratified the Paris Agreement in September 2016. President Trump dumped the U.S commitment in June 2017.

