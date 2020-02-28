At the height of the financial crisis, many banks around the world, most famously Lehman Brothers went bust. Others, including Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, were bailed out by the British government. Barclays was struggling too, but managed to avoid a government bailout through two capital fundraisings, totalling 11.2 billion pounds, with Qatar.
The Serious Fraud Office alleged the lucrative terms given to Qatar, including an extra 322 million pounds in fees, were hidden from the market and other investors through bogus advisory service agreements.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.