Bayern coach Niko Kovac, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge posed with giant mugs of beer.
Bayern lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and lost the league lead on Sunday.
“We’d rather have come here after a victory,” Bayern defender Niklas Süle said.
