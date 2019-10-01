Co-presenter Dan Walker asked Munchetty’s opinion on a July 17 program, and she responded: “Every time I have been told, as a woman of color, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism.”

She later added that she was “absolutely furious a man in that position thinks it’s OK to skirt the lines by using language like that.”

The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit found she had gone too far. But the BBC’s director-general, Tony Hall, overturned the decision Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD