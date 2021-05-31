The chill has been felt especially in Vilnius, Lithuania, the hub for self-exiled Belarusian opposition figures — and where the detained journalist, Roman Protasevich, had been living before his ill-fated flight from Athens.
In Vilnius, just a half-hour from the border with Belarus, dissidents are able to stay close to their nation. But they also worry about being spirited home by Lukashenko’s agents.
“We’re trying to prevent the situation where someone leaves our office and gets put into the trunk of a car of the Belarus embassy, with diplomatic plates,” said Franak Viacorka, an adviser to opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.
Tikhanovskaya and her circle fled to Vilnius last year after she lost a disputed presidential election. Lukashenko’s administration requested her extradition in March.
Enemies of the Kremlin have long looked to the Baltics and elsewhere in Europe as places where they could take refuge — but had to remain vigilant. In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned Salisbury, England, with what British authorities said was a nerve agent deployed by Russian operatives. The next year, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, an ethnic Chechen Georgian who had helped identify Russian spies, was killed in Berlin. German prosecutors accused the Russian government of ordering an execution.
But whereas the Kremlin has been known to reach deep into Europe to menace its opponents, Belarus is a small country, with resources far more limited than Russia’s.
“The situation with Roman was a wake-up call for us, to the Western community, to world leaders,” about how far Lukashenko would go to grab his critics, Viacorka said.
Tikhanovskaya, the opposition leader, told reporters she had been on the same fight from Athens the previous week. “I could be in the place of Roman right now,” she said.
She did continue traveling last week, making a brief visit to the Netherlands, where she met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Flights from Vilnius to Amsterdam stay in E.U. airspace.
Baltic leaders say the recognize the risk self-exiled dissidents face — and have warned them to be cautious.
“You’re a public person, you know, and you’re fighting a big country. You have to be careful of what they do to you,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.
Lithuania is “a safe, nice, green, wonderful country. But we have to understand that even though it’s a NATO country, intelligence security officers from the unfriendly countries are active here,” he said, adding that Lithuanian intelligence agencies keep a constant eye on foreign threats to their temporary residents.
“Anybody who criticizes Putin’s regime or Lukashenko’s regime can have a problem,” said Evgeniya Chirikova, a Russian environmental campaigner who was a thorn in the Kremlin’s side until she left for Estonia in 2015. “And, at this moment, of course, Lukashenko organized a new method of pressure. Of course, it’s a really unsafe situation.”
Leaders in Europe and the United States are seeking to punish Lukashenko’s move with sanctions. But Putin has offered his support, meeting with Lukashenko over two days starting Friday and promising to release $500 million from a previously agreed loan.
The two leaders socialized on a boat on Saturday, posing for a series of friendly photos in what was clearly an effort to show a robust display of Russian support for Lukashenko. And with the Kremlin’s continued backing, the Belarusian leader may not be deterred by the Western measures, at least for now.
European leaders say they know that their effort to deal a blow to Lukashenko will drive him closer to Russia. But they hope that if Belarus needs ever more support from the Kremlin to stay afloat, Putin may eventually tire of Lukashenko and decide to pull the plug.
Some top Putin allies said they were watching Minsk with admiration last week — a worrisome sign, perhaps, for Russians abroad.
“I never thought that I would envy Belarus in any way. But now I somehow envy it,” Margarita Simonyan, editor of RT, a Russian state-run news network, wrote on Twitter after the plane was forced down. Lukashenko “performed beautifully.”