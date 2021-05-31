Enemies of the Kremlin have long looked to the Baltics and elsewhere in Europe as places where they could take refuge — but had to remain vigilant. In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned Salisbury, England, with what British authorities said was a nerve agent deployed by Russian operatives. The next year, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, an ethnic Chechen Georgian who had helped identify Russian spies, was killed in Berlin. German prosecutors accused the Russian government of ordering an execution.