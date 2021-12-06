Dasha Andreyanova, 29, a singer, actress and filmmaker with Belarus Free Theater, said the first time she was arrested after the 2020 election, she was initially made to strip down and then put in a jail cell for five days with 35 others — three of those days without food and water. She said she was released after she signed a document saying that if arrested again she could face five years in prison. “It was not human,” she said of the conditions, speaking through a translator.