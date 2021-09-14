One tapped phone recording on Aug. 11, 2020, two days after the presidential election, is purportedly from Col. Nikolai Maximovich, deputy head of the Interior Ministry’s Minsk department of the Public Security Police, to a regional subordinate. (The Cyber Partisans told The Post that there were three officers who appeared in the recordings of the Minsk department, and they identified Maximovich based on the first name and patronymic his colleagues used addressing him in calls.)