Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would be in favor of Tikhanovskaya and other Belarusian opposition politicians attending next month's Group of Seven summit in Britain's Carbis Bay. Three U.S. senators announced that they plan to meet with Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania, where she has been in self-exile since losing to Lukashenko in August presidential elections whose results have been widely denounced in the West as fraudulent.