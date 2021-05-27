European leaders and oppositions activists have said the entire incident was orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to arrest 26-year-old Roman Protasevich, a journalist on board who had been in self-exile but now faces 15 years in prison in Belarus.
ProtonMail’s statement further undercut Belarusian claims it alerted the cockpit crew after receiving the emailed bomb threat from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
ProtonMail said the email containing the alleged bomb threat was sent after the Ryanair flight crew was ordered by Belarusian air traffic control to land in Minsk.
“We haven’t seen credible evidence that the Belarusian claims are true,” ProtonMail, a Swiss privacy-focused provider said in a statement. “We will support European authorities in their investigations upon receiving a legal request.”
A European intelligence official shared a copy of the email with The Washington Post. The timestamp on the email indicates it was sent 24 minutes after the Ryanair flight crew was ordered by Belarusian air traffic control to land in Minsk, despite the plane being much closer to Vilnius’s airport at the time.
The Daily Beat and the Dossier Center, a nonprofit organization run by the self-exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, first reported that the email was sent after the plane was told to reroute to Minsk.
“We, Hamas soldiers,” it reads, “demand that Israel cease fire in the Gaza Strip. We demand that the European Union abandon its support for Israel in this war. We know that the participants of Delphi Economic Forum are returning home on May 23 via flight FR4978. A bomb has been planted onto this aircraft. If you don’t meet our demands the bomb will explode on May 23 over Vilnius.”
Hamas’s spokesman denied the group’s involvement.
Michael Birnbaum in Riga, Latvia, and Ellen Nakashima in Washington contributed to this report.