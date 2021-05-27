European leaders and opposition activists have said the entire incident was orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to arrest 26-year-old Roman Protasevich, a journalist on board who had been in self-exile but now faces 15 years in prison in Belarus.
ProtonMail’s statement further undercuts Belarusian claims it alerted the cockpit crew after receiving the emailed bomb threat from the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Hamas’s spokesman denied the group’s involvement.
“We haven’t seen credible evidence that the Belarusian claims are true,” ProtonMail, a privacy-focused provider, said in a statement. “We will support European authorities in their investigations upon receiving a legal request.”
A European intelligence official shared a copy of the email with The Washington Post. The time stamp on the email indicates it was sent 24 minutes after the Ryanair flight crew was ordered by Belarusian air traffic control to land in Minsk, despite the plane being much closer to Vilnius’s airport at the time.
The Daily Beast and the Dossier Center, a nonprofit organization run by the self-exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, first reported that the email was sent after the plane was told to reroute to Minsk.
“We, Hamas soldiers,” it reads, “demand that Israel cease fire in the Gaza Strip. We demand that the European Union abandon its support for Israel in this war. We know that the participants of Delphi Economic Forum are returning home on May 23 via flight FR4978. A bomb has been planted onto this aircraft. If you don’t meet our demands the bomb will explode on May 23 over Vilnius.”
E.U. leaders Monday barred the bloc’s airlines from flying over Belarus and blocked Belarus’s national airline, Belavia, from flying over or landing in European territory.
The Kremlin, a key ally of Lukashenko, called the punitive measures “regrettable” and “rushed.”
On Thursday, Russia took more visible steps to back Belarus, a country Moscow considers vital to its sphere of influence. Two European airlines, Air France and Austrian Airlines, said they had to cancel flights to Moscow because Russian aviation authorities failed to approve new flight paths that avoided Belarus’s airspace.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the cancellations, directing queries to aviation authorities because “the presidential administration does not control air traffic.”
Lukashenko plans to meet Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, a Russian Black Sea resort, in another display of Russian support.
Analysts have said that Belarus’s increasing isolation from the West is likely to drive Lukashenko closer to Russia.
Moscow has long pushed for the two countries to form a unified state — something they agreed to in 1999 but has not been fully implemented, in part because Lukashenko has dragged his feet.
Russia issued a $1 billion loan to Belarus in December. Additional E.U. sanctions are expected to make the Belarusian economy even more dependent on Russia.
Michael Birnbaum in Riga, Latvia, and Ellen Nakashima in Washington contributed to this report.