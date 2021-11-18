In videos published to social media, armed Belarusian guards have been seen escorting hundreds of migrants toward Belarus’s border with Poland. The Belarus border committee said in a statement this week that the migrants “arrived at the Belarusian-Polish border on their own to join the spontaneous refugee camp.” The committee added, “For the safety of the people, Belarusian soldiers accompanied the group to the location of the camp, in order to avoid provocations from the Polish side.”