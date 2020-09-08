Longtime authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko, who has faced weeks of peaceful protests over a presidential election widely seen as falsified, is determinedly clinging to power. In recent days he has repeatedly warned of a tough crackdown to restore order.

Kolesnikova was seized early Monday by a group of masked men and shoved into a dark van, a witness told local media. Ivan Kravtsov, a member of the opposition Coordinating Council and Anton Rodnenkov, its spokesman, were also seized Monday.

The head of the country’s State Border Committee, Anton Bychkovsky, told the BelTA news agency that Kolesnikova, Kravtsov and Rodnenkov approached the Belarusian border around 4 a.m. Tuesday in a BMW model car.

It is not clear who was driving, but in the past when opposition figures were evicted from the country they were driven by state security agents.

He said the three passed through customs control, but Kolesnikova was arrested before she could leave the country.

He gave sketchy details but said Belarusian border guards tried to block the BMW which sped up. According to him Kolesnikova was thrown from the vehicle which then headed in the direction of Ukraine with the other two.

Ukrainian border officials confirmed to Reuters that Kolesnikova did not leave Belarus.

A statement from the Coordination Council Tuesday morning said they had no information on the whereabouts of the three.

“We can confirm the fact that earlier, Maria Kolesnikova did not intend to leave Belarus voluntarily,” the statement said. Council member Maxim Znak also said that Kolesnikova had insisted she would not leave the country under any circumstances.

In recent days many members of the Coordination Council and the opposition have been arrested and jailed or taken to the border by security agents and ordered to leave. Several have described being driven to the border by internal security, given a passport and warned if they stayed they would face long jail sentences.

The official election result gave Lukashenko 80.1 percent of the vote compared to 10.2 percent for opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and has been rejected by the United States and European Union.

Kolesnikova was one of the three women who became the faces of the Belarus opposition campaign after their husbands or associates were jailed or barred from standing in recent presidential elections.

She is the last of the three to remain in Belarus. With other opposition leaders jailed or out of the country, Kolesnikova had been an important rallying point for opposition marches, and for the opposition’s attempt to open a dialogue about a transition of power.

Opposition presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya was escorted to the Lithuanian border last month after she tried to contest the validity of the elections. She has never explained in detail what happened at the Central Election Commission when she tried to lodge her protest — before leaving the country for Lithuania.

The third face of the opposition, Veronika Tsepkalo, fled Belarus for Poland a few days after the election after receiving threats she would be arrested. Her husband, former ambassador the United States and businessman Valery Tsepkalo, had fled before the election, taking the couple’s two children.

Since the election, Lukashenko’s security forces have arrested thousands of people, including more than 630 at a peaceful protest on Sunday of more than 100,000. Dozens of journalists and bloggers have been arrested, while correspondents working for foreign news agencies have been stripped of accreditation by authorities.

In earlier protests, police unleashed rubber bullets, flash grenades and violent beatings, with hundreds of people reporting torture and ill treatment in crowded police prisons.