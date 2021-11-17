E.U. sanctions came after the it said Lukashenko — often called Europe’s last dictator by foes — orchestrated the audacious diversion of a Ryanair plane in May to detain a Belarusian journalist. Belarusian officials were also sanctioned last year for a crackdown on peaceful protesters after a presidential election in which Lukashenko claimed he swept to victory. The vote has been widely denounced as rigged.