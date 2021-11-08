“More and more people are coming,” said Kalina Czwarnog, a coordinator with Fundacja Ocalenie, which tries to provide humanitarian assistance to those who have crossed. She said their conditions varied. “Sometimes people are in a state of hypothermia and they really can’t walk again and sometimes people are in good shape,” she said, adding she was concerned there could be violence at the border as neo-Fascist groups have also mobilized to “help” the border guards.