Though Lukashenko and Putin frequently meet, this summit in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi will be especially symbolic: With Lukashenko now regarded as a pariah by the much of the international community, he’s increasingly dependent on his closest ally’s support to maintain his grip on power.
Russia has been Belarus’s primary defender after Lukashenko scrambled a fighter jet and personally ordered authorities to divert a Ryanair plane traveling through Belarusian airspace en route to Vilnius, Lithuania, to Minsk’s airport. Prominent dissident Roman Protasevich, who had been living in exile, was arrested upon landing and now faces a 15-year prison sentence in Belarus.
Belarus said there was a purported in-flight bomb threat, but an email cited by Belarusian authorities containing the alleged threat was sent after the plane was diverted, Swiss email provider ProtonMail said Thursday, further challenging the Belarusian regime's version of events.
But in a telling show of Russia’s backing, two European airlines, Air France and Austrian Airlines, said they had to cancel flights to Moscow Thursday because Russian aviation authorities did not approve new flight paths that avoided Belarus’s airspace. E.U. leaders Monday barred the bloc’s airlines from flying over Belarus.
Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, wrote on Twitter that the Kremlin’s tolerance of Lukashenko “hurts Russian interests.”
“The longer it lasts, the more bad surprises it breeds,” he said.
Moscow and Minsk have drawn closer to each other as both countries’ relations with the West have grown increasingly adversarial. Putin is a known opponent of regime change and prefers the stability of a long-serving ruler in a country that has so far served as an allied buffer between Russia and the West. Belarus geographically separates Russia from the NATO states of Poland and Lithuania.
“The message to Putin is that there will be no more anti-Western Belarusian leader, which means that we must hold on to this,” Artyom Shraibman, a Minsk-based analyst, wrote in a commentary. “Any change of power in Minsk in such a situation is a drift towards the Belarusian rapprochement with Europe.”
Yet Lukashenko has occasionally irritated the Kremlin by resisting plans to implement a more-than two-decade old unification plan for the two countries and cozying up to Europe when he saw it benefiting his rule.
When the two were unable to agree on a new price for the oil Russia sells to Belarus in December 2019, Moscow cut the supply. A few months later, Belarus ordered its first shipment of U.S. oil in an attempt to show Russia that it would be willing to turn to its rivals, if necessary.
But Lukashenko no longer has the leverage to play the East against the West. Much of the international community considers his regime illegitimate after August elections last year, in which he claimed a resounding victory, were widely denounced as rigged.
As mass anti-government protests broke out in the aftermath, Lukashenko turned to Putin for help. Putin backed him then, too, promising to dispatch a military contingent to aid Belarusian authorities, if necessary.
E.U. foreign ministers suggested during informal talks Thursday in Lisbon that coming sanctions could target Belarus’s exports of oil products and potash, the primary cash earner for the Lukashenko government. State-owned giant Belaruskali says it produces about 20 percent of the world's supply of this potassium-rich salt used in fertilizers.
If Lukashenko does not make concessions, “one must assume that this will be just the beginning of a large and long spiral of sanctions,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters.
The Kremlin has said that could also harm the Russian economy.
“Clearly, considering the direct and indirect assistance we have been providing to our Belarusian partners on a permanent basis, of course, the certain unfavorable atmosphere around Belarus is complicating things,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
Khurshudyan reported from Vladivostok, Russia.