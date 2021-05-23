Roman Protasevich, who ran the popular opposition social media Telegram channel NEXTA from outside of Belarus, was detained upon the plane’s surprise landing. The flight was headed to Vilnius in Lithuania.
He faces the death penalty after he and the creator of NEXTA, which exposed Belarus police brutality during anti-government protests last year, were added to a list of individuals involved in terrorist activities in November.
Protasevich said on his Telegram channel earlier Sunday that he sensed he was under surveillance before departing Lithuania.
“The regime forced the landing [of the] Ryanair plane in Minsk to arrest journalist and activist Roman Protasevich,” opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Twitter, adding she is demanding his “immediate release” and calling on the International Civil Aviation Organization to take action.
Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has unleashed a sustained crackdown against all forms of opposition, including media. On Tuesday, the offices of Belarusian independent news site Tut.by were raided after officials said a criminal case of “large-scale tax evasion” had been opened against the outlet.
Lukashenko claimed sweeping victory in last year’s elections — a result internationally denounced as false. Months of sustained popular protests against his rule followed, prompting a heavy crackdown that saw most of the opposition exiled or jailed.
