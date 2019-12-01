Aalst mayor Christoph D’Haese said Sunday that city officials “have had it a bit with the grotesque complaints and Aalst will renounce its UNESCO recognition.”

UNESCO, Jewish groups and the European Union have condemned as anti-Semitic nature a parade float at the Aalst Carnival that featured stereotypical depictions of Jews sitting on piles of money.

UNESCO already was planning to consider at its Dec 9-14 meeting in Bogota, Colombia, whether to kick Aalst off the list.

