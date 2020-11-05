The two minors have been placed in a youth protection center.
According to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, the two suspects had recorded a video of allegiance to the Islamic State group and are suspected of planning a stabbing attack against police officers.
The arrests were made before Monday’s attack in Vienna, where a man who had previously tried to join IS went on a rampage in the Austrian capital and fatally shot four people before he was killed by police.
Four years ago, coordinated attacks killed 32 people and injured hundreds more at Brussels Zaventem airport and on the city’s metro system. Belgian authorities have since thwarted several terror plots.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.