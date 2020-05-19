More than 100 companies are based on the 34.5-acre site that receives 23,000 visitors a month.
“It’s very difficult to inspect all the trucks that come in and out,” Nys told local broadcaster RTBF. “And I don’t have the police powers to do that.”
The six suspects were remanded in custody.
Amid worldwide air travel restrictions, the coronavirus has dealt a blow to the illegal drug trade. In Belgium, the federal police said there are fewer drugs available, resulting in a slight increase in prices.
