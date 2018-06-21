BRUSSELS — A female lion has been euthanized after escaping from its cage in a Belgian zoo.

Planckendael zoo was evacuated after the escape Thursday. Spokeswoman Ilse Segers said the lion did not get out of the zoo area and that no visitors were in danger.

The zoo said later via Twitter that after two unsuccessful attempts to sedate the lion, the animal was put down. No visitor or staff member was in danger at any time, it said.

The lion got out just after opening time so few people were at the zoo, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the Belgian capital, Brussels.

