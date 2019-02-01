German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, and Jeremy Hunt United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, stand during statements at a Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Andreea Alexandru/Associated Press)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders says he hopes the United States will work closely with Russia to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons after it pulls out of a key Cold War-era missile treaty.

The Trump administration is poised to announce that it is withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty because it says Russia is violating it. Moscow denies this.

Reynders said Friday: “I hope that our American colleagues, including outside the treaty framework, are going to keep working on this dialogue with Russia.”

He said: “It’s not by leaving the multilateral framework that we’re going to succeed in having greater pressure or efficiency in the fight against nonproliferation.”

The treaty bans ground-launched cruise missiles with a range between 500 kilometers (310 miles) and 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles).

