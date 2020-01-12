“The ability to renounce marriage in order to place oneself fully at the disposal of the Lord has become a criterion for priestly ministry,” Benedict XVI wrote.

AD

In the excerpts, Benedict invokes his own ordination and calls celibacy a sometimes “painful” but necessary step. Though Francis has also defended celibacy — calling it a “gift” to the church and saying it should not be optional — some of the Argentine pontiff’s allies have pushed for exceptions, saying the priesthood needs to modernize and find ways to make up for a severe shortage of vocations.

AD

Last year, bishops meeting in Rome recommended that Francis allow the ordination of married men in the particularly remote Amazon region, an endorsement that some traditionalists warned might set off a broader weakening of the church’s millennium-old celibacy requirement. Francis is considering whether to affirm the recommendation.

But no matter Francis’s decision, Benedict’s willingness to speak out risks the kind of inner-church tension that experts worried about when he abdicated seven years ago. After stepping down, Benedict — who continues to live inside a Vatican monastery — had vowed silence on key issues as a way to give room for Francis. But Benedict has twice broken that vow in less than a year, following his release in April of a lengthy letter devoted to clerical sexual abuse in which his theories often contradicted Francis’s.

AD

Benedict and Francis have spoken admiringly about each other, but their different views about the church — with Francis pushing for changes that his predecessor opposed — have caused some traditionalists to rally around Benedict as an alternative authority figure.

AD

“One Pope is complicated enough,” John Gehring, the Catholic program director at Faith in Public Life, an advocacy group in Washington, wrote on Twitter Sunday night. “This is a mess. With great respect to Benedict XVI, it’s time for him to live up to his promise to be ‘hidden from the world.’”

The book, “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” is co-written by Benedict and Cardinal Robert Sarah, with each authoring certain passages. Sarah, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is far more direct than Benedict, speaking to Francis directly about the dangers of altering the church’s celibacy practices.

AD

“I am humbly pleading for Pope Francis to protect us definitively of such an eventuality by putting his veto to any weakening or lessening of priestly celibacy, even limited to one region or the other,” wrote Sarah, a Guinean who is the head of the Vatican’s liturgical office. “The possibility to ordain married men would represent a pastoral catastrophe, an ecclesiastical confusion and an obfuscation in an understanding of the priesthood.”

AD

A passage jointly written by Sarah and Benedict mentions that they had taken note of the “uproar” surrounding the bishops’ meeting on the Amazon last year. Benedict and Sarah wrote that they could not stay silent.

“If ideology divides, truth unites hearts,” they wrote. “Examining the doctrine of salvation can only unite the Church around its divine Master. We do it in a spirit of charity.”

AD

Benedict, 92, uses a walker and talks barely above a whisper, according to recent footage, but remains mentally sharp. His contributions to the book, according to the excerpts, are steeped in church language. He makes the case that celibacy is a way to give yourself fully to the service of the priesthood.

“To be with God is to set aside what is only the self,” Benedict writes.

Benedict’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, did not respond to a request for comment.

AD

As the church last year debated whether to allow the ordination of married men in the Amazon, traditionalists warned about the destruction of the priesthood. There are already some celibacy exceptions within the church; married Anglican ministers, in some cases, can join the Catholic priesthood after conversion. But some conservatives worry that the rationale used in the Amazon could also be used in other parts of the world, including Europe and North America, that have a shortage of priests.

AD

In the book, Sarah argued that lifting the celibacy requirement would not help such areas and instead would deprive them of true priests.

“We cannot offer them ‘second class’ priests,” Sarah wrote.