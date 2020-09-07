Sea-rescue activist groups that back Monday’s action say the first confirmed coronavirus case at Moria adds urgency to long-standing calls for the camp’s evacuation.
Greek authorities last week imposed a 14-day quarantine on Moria after one man who had been living in a tent outside the camp fence tested positive for the virus. As of Aug. 31, the Moria camp housed 12,714 people, several times its capacity of 2,757.
Germany’s federal government has agreed to take in a total of 243 children from camps in Greece who need medical treatment, as well their closest relatives. So far, 99 of the children have arrived. It also has taken in 53 unaccompanied children evacuated from the camps.
