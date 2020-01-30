But those gathered in the winter chill were not lining up to gain entry to one of Berlin’s famed techno parties. Rather, they hoped to be picked to rent a simple, two-room, 600-square-foot apartment for $820 a month.

Scenes of crammed house viewings have become notorious in Berlin, where affordable apartments are a rare find. One apartment viewing in November drew headlines for attracting 1,800 potential renters.

In a potentially far-reaching move Thursday to address the problem, the parliament of the Berlin city-state approved a five-year freeze on rents and a price cap of 9.80 euros per square meter — or about $1 per square foot.

Property values and rent prices in Berlin have exploded in recent years, making it one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the world. While the average rent remains well below some other European capitals, surging costs have been a particular burden for residents of a city where salaries are relatively low, public housing stock is scarce and more than two-thirds of the population rents rather than owns.

“Housing is a need, like water,” said Stella Nikisch, 27, as she waited with more than 100 other prospective renters at another Neukölln apartment viewing. “The problem starts when you have people profiting from other people’s living situations.”

That philosophy has found a receptive ear within the left-leaning city government. And while the battle against gentrification is a familiar story in many major cities globally, the German capital is beginning to stand out for measures it is taking to fight the tide.

Because of the new law approved Thursday, Berlin renters would be expected to save $2.75 billion over the five-year period, while landlords would lose the same, according to Berlin’s Urban Development Department.

That is if the law stands: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party plans to sue in the federal courts, arguing that the new law is unconstitutional, overriding federal government policy.

Rent control of the sort that restricts how much prices can increase each year is hardly new in cities such as New York and San Francisco. And it is being embraced in Europe. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, for instance, is campaigning for rent control to bring down housing costs.

But Berlin has gone further than most with its rent freeze by also capping prices — although this will apply to buildings constructed before 2014 to avoid discouraging new development. Landlords breaking the cap can face fines, while renters can apply to have their rent lowered if it surpasses prescribed limits.

Berlin rental prices have risen 30 percent over the past five years, according to Empirica, a real estate market data provider. That is double the rate of London’s rise over the same period.

Over the past 10 years, Berlin rents have risen more than 75 percent.

A portion of that increase can be attributed to population growth and higher demand, as migrants from the Middle East and Africa, European Union citizens from across the trade bloc and Germans from other parts of the country have been drawn to the capital.

But there has also been a problem of supply. And housing scarcity has been compounded by sluggish building, although the rate of new construction has sped up in recent years. Much of the city’s social housing was sold off decades ago in a move that has been widely criticized as shortsighted.

There has been a push to buy back some of it to preserve as public housing or otherwise stand in the way of significant rent hikes.

Last summer, the government stepped in to buy back 670 apartments in eastern Berlin that were slated to be sold to Deutsche Wohnen, the largest private landlord in the city. The tenants had protested the planned sale, fearing that the new landlord would use loopholes to increase rents.

Left-wing politicians have gone so far as to suggest forcibly expropriating properties from the biggest landlord.

“The kind of interventions being talked about here are pretty radical measures,” said Michael LaFond, an affordable housing activist. “In Berlin, the government is considering measures that people in [other] cities just wouldn’t get.”

The debate has been an emotive one, as demonstrated in a fiery parliamentary session before city representatives voted on the bill Thursday.

As one might expect, Berlin’s new rent freeze and cap have faced vehement opposition from the real estate industry.

Reiner Braun, an economist with Empirica, believes the rent cap will deter new building, meaning that shortages will last longer. He also argues that most of the cap’s benefits will go to wealthy people in top-end apartments. The crush of people vying for affordable apartments will only get worse, Braun predicts.

“More people will be able to afford apartments,” he said, “but will they be able to get one?”

Opposition to the rent cap is not limited to the housing industry. Merkel’s Christian Democrats say it threatens Germany’s free market.

“It doesn’t help people; it harms them,” said Jan-Marco Luczak, the CDU spokesman for legal policy, calling it “socially unfair” and an obstacle to new construction. “That’s why it needs to be stopped in court.”

Backers have included the German Trade Union Confederation, which argues that rents have reached a level that normal workers simply cannot afford.

“For poor people, it’s almost impossible to get a new apartment if they lose it in the inner city,” said Tim Riedl, an activist with a Berlin-based organization that fights evictions. He said Berlin’s history, carved for decades by a wall between the capitalist west and communist east, impacts how the issue of housing is seen today.

The real estate industry and some economists say there is only one real solution to Berlin’s housing woes: building more. It’s an argument also made by backers of the bill, who say the rent regulations just give residents breathing space while that happens.

Braun points to Tempelhofer Feld, more than a square mile of empty ground in the middle of Berlin that used to be the city’s airport. Berliners voted to keep it all as a park rather than earmark any for development.

After the rent measure passed in the Berlin parliament Thursday, Katrin Schmidberger, a representative of the Green Party that backed the bill, said it sent a “strong signal to the real estate industry.” Because of the new law, property speculation in Berlin will soon be impossible, she said.

But she added that the city was entering “new legal territory.”