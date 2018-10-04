BERLIN — Berlin authorities are calling on patrons of a nightclub in the German capital to immediately visit a doctor and get checked for bacterial meningitis after they may have been exposed to the contagious disease there.

Authorities say one visitor to the KitKatClub who is currently suffering from the life-threatening illness likely contracted the disease there on Saturday.

Bacterial meningitis can be spread via saliva and close body contact. Common symptoms are strong headaches, high fever, a stiff neck, dizziness and weakness. Within a few hours, the disease can become life-threatening.

Local Berlin media reported Thursday that the infected customer had fallen severely ill.

The KitKatClub is famous for its kinky, sex-on-the dance floor, anything-goes techno parties that draw visitors from around the world.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.