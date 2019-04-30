ROME — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has undergone laparoscopic surgery for an intestinal obstruction.

Berlusconi’s office said late Tuesday the surgery was successful and that the 82-year-old media mogul would be released from the hospital in coming days.

Previously, Berlusconi’s office had said he was suffering from acute renal colic, pain often associated with kidney stones. He was hospitalized on the same day he was to present candidates of his Forza Italia party for European Parliament elections May 26.

In a statement, Berlusconi’s office said he had suffered abdominal pain the night of April 29, and that a scan had revealed a small blockage in the small intestine.

Exploratory surgery identified the volvulus of ileum, a rare but serious cause of small bowel obstruction.

Berlusconi has previously suffered heart problems.

