Prosecutors have alleged that Sicily’s Cosa Nostra sought to approach politicians in a bid for less harsh laws against Mafiosi.
In 2018, a close Berlusconi associate, Marcello Dell’Utri, a former senator in the ex-premier’s party, was convicted by a lower court in a case indicating collusion between Cosa Nostra and state institutions after deadly Mafia bombings in Florence, Rome and Milan in 1993, designed to intimidate political leaders.
Berlusconi first became premier in 1994.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD