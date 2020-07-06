Video from the scene was posted on Twitter by Linford Christie, an Olympic gold medalist who trained Williams and dos Santos.

“Racist police aren't just in America,” Christie tweeted. In a separate post, he accused the police of institutionalized racism.

In the video footage, a female voice can be heard saying, “Wait, wait, wait, he didn’t do anything.” When she later protests that her son is in the car, officers tell her to calm down. One officer appears to be trying to pull her from the car. The couple were handcuffed and detained for 45 minutes before being released.

“They see us as guilty until proven innocent,” dos Santos told Sky News on Monday. He added, “The way they came out of the car was as if we were FBI top 10.”

In a statement, the police said officers saw a vehicle with “blacked out windows that was driving suspiciously” on the wrong side of the road. They said the officers “indicated for it to stop but it failed to do so and made off at speed” before the police caught up with the vehicle.

Williams rejected this account. She told the BBC on Monday that the family was driving through “single-width roads.” She said it wasn’t the first time they have been stopped. “This isn’t the first or fourth or fifth time — it must be about the 10th,” she said. “It's getting ridiculous.”

When asked whether race was the reason they were pulled over, she said, “100 percent.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer told LBC radio that, based on the video footage, it was hard to “see what the justification” was for the couple being handcuffed.

“I don’t know what led to the stop in the first place,” he said. “But what I do know is that if I was a senior officer looking at that video footage, I would feel uncomfortable about the way that it was dealt with.”

Helen Harper, the bureau commander for central-west London, said in the police statement: “I understand the concern when incidents like this happen and how they can appear when part of it is filmed without context.

“Due to the concern raised, we conducted a review of the stop. This included social media footage and body worn camera footage of the officers at the scene. We are satisfied that there are no misconduct issues.