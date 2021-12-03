The Biden administration said it was “pulling out all the stops” with a package announced Thursday in response to surging coronavirus cases and a newly detected variant. But some of the key provisions — like reimbursable at-home tests — just allow the United States to catch up to what other countries have been doing for months. Others — like a shorter window for pre-travel testing — fall far short of the dramatic measures countries in Europe and elsewhere have implemented in the past days and weeks. Nothing in the package comes close to Britain’s new mandatory quarantines for all inbound travelers, Germany’s new national lockdown for the unvaccinated or Austria’s lockdown for everyone.