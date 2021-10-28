For years, Francis has seen the United States as a centerpiece of the resistance to his own pontificate, even going so far as to call it an “honor” when Americans attack him. But the points of tension have grown, and when Francis cracked down in July on the celebration of the old Latin Mass, the most vocal criticism came from United States, where the rite is most widely used. More recently, in speaking to Jesuits during a trip to Slovakia, Francis took aim at a “large Catholic television channel” that he said was continually speaking ill of him and doing the “work of the devil.”