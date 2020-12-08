Amsterdam police appealed for witnesses to the blast in Aalsmeer, which happened around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) and caused major damage to the store and nearby buildings as well as setting a parked car ablaze.
“It’s a miracle nobody was injured,” Mayor Gido Oude Kotte told Dutch broadcaster NOS.
Forensic investigators were picking through charred wreckage in the supermarket in Aalsmeer on Tuesday.
Police said they evacuated some 20 people as a precaution after a blast at the Polish store in Heeswijk-Dinther destroyed much of the store and damaged nearby buildings.
There are dozens of Polish stores dotted across the Netherlands, a popular destination for workers from Poland.
AP writer Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed.
