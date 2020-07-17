Incident commander Mark Winder told BBC Radio Lancashire that firefighters had conditions in their favor.
He said wind speeds were modest and the tide was out, “so we were able to tackle the fire below from the beach as well.”
An investigation is underway and firefighting crews remain on hand to monitor any potential hotspots.
Blackpool relies heavily on tourism, so the blaze is a particular blow just weeks after coronavirus restrictions on the sector were eased. The three piers, with their attractions, amusements, shows and shopping, play a key role in the town’s tourist offering.
